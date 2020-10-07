I-Team: Should animal groomers in Massachusetts require proof of training and licensing?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)–Animal groomers offer many services to help you maintain your pet’s hygiene, from shampooing to nail clipping, to flea treatments and other personal care services.

What many people do not know is that pet groomers are not required to be licensed, nor do they need any training certification of any type in Massachusetts.

In 2013, then State Representative Cheryl Coakley-Rivera authored a bill to require licensing for pet groomers. As yet, there is still no law that would protect pet owners and groomers.

