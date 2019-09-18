Breaking News
I-Team: Toxic gas may be present in public schools

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)–A toxic, carcinogenic gas may be lurking in thousands of classrooms across the country, including Massachusetts.

Radon is an odorless, tasteless gas, that seeps into buildings through their foundations, and the EPA urges schools to test for it every 5-years.

The 22News I-Team dug into state records and discovered most schools in our area don’t test for radon at all, because they’re not required to.

We called local districts to find out if they test for radon. Wait until you learn how schools many don’t, in our 22News I-Team investigation on Radon in Schools, Thursday, September 19 on 22News at 6pm.

