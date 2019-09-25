I-Team: Who decides on who gets bail at after-hours hearings?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)–It’s a part of the criminal justice system that many people don’t even know exists.

When someone gets arrested after the courts close, they’re still entitled to an after hours bail hearing. The hearings typically take place at the arresting police department.

The person called in to set the bail isn’t a judge. In fact, that person might have no legal experience at all.

The 22News I-Team wanted to find out who these people are, how they decide who walks, and for how much.

The I-Team looked through court documents to see how often repeat offenders get out on bail during after-hour hearings.

