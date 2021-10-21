22News I-Team: Preventing rollaway crashes

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Push-to-start ignitions are now the norm in cars but safety advocates are warning these come with the potential danger of a rollaway crash.

A rollaway crash usually happens when a driver thinks the car is in park and either they or a passenger exits the vehicle and it starts to roll away. That person can get run over or crushed by the out of control car.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said there are about 142 deaths and 2,000 people injured in rollaway crashes each year throughout the country. One safety advocate says the regulations for automakers now need to be updated to keep up with the changing technology.

“You have about one second to alert this driver to this impending hazard before they step out of the vehicle.”* Sean Kane, president, safety research & strategies



