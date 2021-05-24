Bail reform is a battle between rights of defendants and public safety

I-Team

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE (WWLP) – It’s a story the 22News I-Team has been reporting on for several years: the issue of bail reform.

Some people are arrested for violent crimes, given low bail, then return to the community only to return to a life of crime. Public safety officials say these repeat offenders present a danger to the community. Criminal defense lawyers say bail reform targets defendants who can’t afford to pay, and high bail is a form of punishment before they get to trial.

The 22News I-Team continues to follow up on the status of bail reform legislation in Massachusetts. Watch 22News I-Team reporter Taylor Knight’s report on what public safety officials and attorneys believe courts should be considering when deciding if someone deserves bail or should wait in jail, Tuesday on 22News at 6pm.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Donate Today