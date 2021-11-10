Berkshire DA: Fentanyl causing rise in opioid overdose deaths

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – During the height of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, opioid deaths hit a record high in Massachusetts, and Berkshire County saw deaths rise by 44%, the greatest increase in the state.

Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington blames the pandemic in part, but also a more potent form of the already dangerous synthetic drug fentanyl: p-fluorofentanyl.

The 22News I-Team looks into what’s driving up these numbers and why it’s happening more often in western Massachusetts. We’ll also learn more about initiatives being discussed to fight the opioid epidemic.

