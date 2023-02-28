CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – According to the latest data from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, there were 2,008 deaths from wrong-way driving crashes on divided highways nationwide between 2015 and 2018, up 34 percent from the previous 4 years.

During that same time period in Massachusetts, there was a 75 percent increase in wrong-way crashes. The 22News I-Team found out what’s responsible for these incidents and learned about the latest wrong-way detection technology the state plans to install.

