Chicopee property development questioned by some city residents

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – In 2009 the Westover Metropolitan Development Corporation (WMDC) purchased 57 acres of wooded property that runs from the Mass Pike to the Westover Air Reserve Base, and from Chicopee State Park to the backyards of homes along Slate Road.

A downturn in the economy stopped WMDC from initially developing the property, but now they’ve approached the city for a zoning change from residential to industrial in an effort to move their plans forward.

Local residents call this property the Slate Conservation Area and many use the undeveloped woodlands for walking, running and riding their bicycles. Multiple concerned city residents who were unable to get answers from the city or WMDC about the conservation status of the property or what type of development is going in contacted the 22News I-Team for answers.

22News I-Team reporter Don Shipman investigated the history of this property and posed questions to the city, WMDC and the state about its current status and possible development plans. Watch his report Thursday on 22News at 6:00 p.m.

