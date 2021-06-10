Chicopee residents want city to buy back contested woodlands

CHICOPEE (WWLP)– The 22News I-Team is continuing to follow a story we originally reported on in April involving a forested parcel in the City of Chicopee.

For decades, residents of Chicopee thought a woodland property behind Slate Road was a conservation area, using it for outdoor recreation. 22News I-Team reporter Don Shipman reviewed documents and newspaper articles going back decades and talked with multiple state and city departments, but no one could verify if the property was ever designated a conservation area.

Westover Metropolitan Development Corporation (WMDC) purchased the land from Chicopee in 2009 with the intention of developing the property. But now some residents are petitioning the city to buy the property back and protect it as conservation land.

