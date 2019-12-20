Consumers complaining about FedEx poor delivery service

FILE – In this June 25, 2019, file photo, a FedEx Ground package van pulls into a business driveway in this north Jackson, Miss., facility. Amazon is banning its third-party merchants from using FedEx’s ground service to deliver to Prime members, suggesting that it thinks the service is too slow to get packages to their destinations in time for Christmas. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Investigative Team has received dozens of complaints from viewers who say they’ve been waiting weeks for items that were to be delivered by FedEx.

The local complaints concern a local FedEx processing center in Chicopee. People who contacted us say they track their items and the tracking ends in Chicopee. Some people say their items have been at the facility for weeks. When they contact FedEx to complain, they are given multiple excuses for why items have not been delivered.

Several people who eventually received their items told 22News that the packages were delivered by people in personal cars, not FedEx trucks.

The 22News I-Team contacted FedEx corporate headquarters to inquire about the Chicopee facility and customer complaints. They responded with this statement:

“FedEx continues to experience historic package volumes as holiday shipping deadlines are upon us. We appreciate our customers’ patience as we work closely with our local service providers to implement contingencies, such as securing additional resources, to ensure holiday deliveries are made as soon as possible.” FedEx Media Relations

FedEx Ground: 40 Lonczak St, Chicopee, Mass. 01022 (800) 463-3339

(NOT OPEN TO THE PUBLIC)

