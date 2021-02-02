Court orders over 27,000 notices to be sent to drunk driving defendants

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)–A Massachusetts court has ordered that defendants in drunk driving convictions be notified that they can return to court and request that their conviction be overturned in the appropriate circumstances.

Twenty-seven thousand notices will be sent to individuals across the state who were prosecuted with a breath test result. In January 2019, after learning of the intentional misconduct of the Office of Alcohol Testing (OAT), the Court held that a class of breath test results should have been presumptively excluded from evidence.

Springfield Attorney Joseph Bernard made the announcement on Tuesday. Bernard has been challenging the reliability of breathalyzers for several years.

This issue goes back to early 2015 when several District Attorney’s suspended the use of breath tests as evidence. The state had detected a number of tests were flawed. The state eventually blamed officers saying they didn’t calibrate the machine correctly. Attorney Bernard told the 22News I-Team in 2016 that the company that makes the breathalyzers hadn’t proved their accuracy.

In February 2017 a judge ruled that the breathalyzer machine police in Massachusetts were using produced unreliable results. At that time, Boston District Court Judge Robert Brennan decided that any breath test results from any Dräger 9510 machine from June of 2012 to September 14, 2014 are scientifically unreliable.

On February 1, 2021, the Court ordered 27,000 notices to be sent to citizens across the state

who were prosecuted with a breath test result. In January 2019, after learning of the intentional

misconduct of the Office of Alcohol Testing, the Court held that a class of breath test results

should have been presumptively excluded from evidence. Similar to the Dookhan and Farak

scandals, the Office of Alcohol Testing’s (OAT) malfeasance impacting breath test results spans

over eight years, dating back to 2011 through April of 2019. Citizens with breath test convictions

from this class are now being notified that they can come back into court and request that their

conviction overturned in the appropriate circumstances.

“This is a huge development for many people who are impacted by a breath test conviction,”

stated the lead defense counsel for the consolidated class of defendants, Attorney Joseph

Bernard. “Many people’s lives were turned upside down, their licenses lost, and their

employment was impacted. Furthermore, many citizens’ sentences were inappropriately

amplified because of a possible illegal prior conviction involving breath test result. Now these

individuals finally have an opportunity to go back into court and vacate the conviction.”

Defendants who were prosecuted with a class of breath test results will be receiving notice that

they may be entitled to vacate their conviction for OUI. After multiple hearings were conducted

in the statewide litigation challenging breath test results, Commonwealth v. Ananias, the Court

ordered that breath test results that were obtained from a breathalyzer that was calibrated

between June of 2011 through April 17, 2019 should have been presumptively excluded from

evidence.

The Court had initially excluded a smaller class of breath test results because the results were

not “the product of scientifically reliable methodology.” However, after an extensive investigation

by the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security (EOPSS) revealed that OAT intentionally

withheld court-ordered exculpatory evidence, the Court imposed sanctions against the

Commonwealth. As part of its sanctions, the Court expanded the class to include breath test

results that were obtained from a breathalyzer that was calibrated through April 17, 2019.

Lead defense counsel, Attorney Joseph Bernard, and late expert Thomas Workman initially

discovered OAT’s intentional misconduct. Attorney Bernard stated, “OAT’s omission to turn over

432 failed calibrations created statewide distrust to all breath test results. OAT had 432

documents demonstrating that the breath testing device failed to properly calibrate 432 times and OAT intentionally withheld this information.” The Court held that “the negative impact of

EOPSS’s findings regarding OAT’s approach to exculpatory information on public trust and

confidence in the fairness of the system and the integrity of the process cannot be overstated.”

The Court ordered OAT to comply with multiple orders, including an order that the

Commonwealth show that OAT had applied for accreditation and demonstrate that it was

substantially likely to succeed in obtaining such accreditation. OAT was the only branch of the

state forensic laboratory that was not accredited at that time. OAT finally obtained accreditation

in 2019.

In light of the serious nature of OAT’s misconduct, every District Attorney’s Office across the

Commonwealth has agreed not attempt to admit these breath test results as evidence to

prosecute OUI defendants, with the exception of cases alleging motor vehicle homicide by

operation under the influence of liquor, operating under the influence causing serious bodily

injury, and operating under the influence of liquor as a 5th or greater offense.

The lead prosecutors and Attorney Bernard have been working to provide notice to the

defendants affected by the Court’s order and the agreement of the District Attorney’s Offices.

“Over 27,000 notices are being sent out. The dysfunction and inappropriate activities by the

Office of Alcohol Testing has had an enormous impact on the entire criminal justice system,”

stated Bernard. “After the malfeasance was discovered, every District Attorney’s Office in the

entire state stood tall and agreed to send these notices out to over 27,000 citizens.”

The notice is intended to provide these defendants with information to determine whether their

plea may be vacated or whether they are entitled to a new trial. The removal of an OUI

conviction could have significant impacts in a defendant’s life related to a criminal record, a

driver’s license, employment opportunities, housing eligibility, immigration consequences, and

more.

Attorney Bernard feels strongly that “any citizen who had their lives impacted by a negative

result with the 9510 breath testing device from 2011 through April 17, 2019 should examine the

situation and contact a lawyer.” “Hopefully this corrective action will begin to remedy the distrust

that has developed. One of the goals of the agreement was to rebuild confidence in the criminal

justice system.”