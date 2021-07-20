Crumbling foundations continue to plague homes in western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, (WWLP)–A mineral that causes concrete to crumble has been used to build homes in the area for decades, resulting in expensive repairs for homeowners.

The 22News I-Team has been reporting on this issue for several years. The issues came to light when thousands of homeowners in Connecticut complained that the concrete foundations of their homes were falling apart. An investigation found that it was caused by a mineral in concrete from a quarry in Connecticut, which is now closed.

Since then, the 22News ITeam has discovered more homeowners in Massachusetts living along the Connecticut state line are finding that their homes are facing the same problem. Legislation to help combat this issue is in the committee phase at the statehouse in Boston right now.

Watch 22News I-Team reporter Taylor Knight’s two-part report on crumbling foundations in Massachusetts. Part 1 airs Tuesday at 6pm and Part 2 on Thursday at 6pm.