CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– It’s a story the 22News I-Team continues to follow: the issue of crumbling foundations.

Originally discovered in Connecticut, the problem of deteriorating concrete in home foundations has expanded into Massachusetts. The mineral responsible for this problem is pyrrhotite, which causes concrete to fall apart as it’s exposed to oxygen and water. Since it’s not covered by insurance, the cost to repair the foundation can be life-altering.

A group of homeowners facing this challenge have organized into a group, Massachusetts Residents Against Crumbling Foundations. They have petitioned the Massachusetts legislature to provide financial help to homeowners like the Connecticut did with a state-funded insurance company dedicated to helping homeowners impacted by crumbling foundations.

