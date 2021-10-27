Cybersecurity: How municipalities and businesses prevent cyber attacks

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– Malicious cyber attacks against governments and big corporations continue to rise and the advanced techniques being used by criminals make repairing the damage difficult.

Even a small municipality may have hundreds of internet-connected systems. A security breach on a single device within a system can compromise operations, and make sensitive and confidential information open to theft.

The 22News I-Team looked into how vulnerable larger computer systems are against these attacks and what steps municipalities and businesses are taking to protect themselves against cyber criminals.

Watch 22News I-Team reporter Mike Masciadrelli’s report on cybersecurity attacks, Thursday on 22News at 6pm.