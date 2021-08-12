Delta Variant: what you need to know

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)–The COVID-19 vaccine had people feeling a sense of relief and hope that the international health crisis would be done soon.

Enter the Delta Variant, a more infectious virus when compared to other variants even in persons vaccinated for COVID-19.

22News I-Team reporter Don Shipman poured through the new data on breakthrough infections to learn more about this latest development in the COVID-19 pandemic.

See the 22News I-Team report on the Delta Variant, Thursday on 22News at 6pm.