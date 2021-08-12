Doctors continue to encourage vaccination as Delta variant cases rise in Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Health officials at every level are making it clear the way out of this pandemic is to get more people vaccinated.

A large outbreak of breakthrough COVID-19 infections in Provincetown helped to elevate the profile of the Delta variant. Approximately 90 percent of the cases that had sequencing performed were traced back to the Delta variant. As Provincetown’s Town Manager Alex Morse pointed out on Twitter, the outbreak was quickly contained but it raised new questions about severity of new variants.

It’s a new reality that post-vaccine life isn’t going to back to what we remember before the pandemic.

“I kind of loosened up a little bit maybe like two weeks ago, but now with the Delta variant, I’ve gone back to wearing my mask everywhere,” said Danielle Beason of Amherst.

Beason is headed off to Boston University this fall. She told the 22News I-Team she’s looking forward to in-person learning, something she didn’t get to experience last year.

Johnier Jimenez of Springfield isn’t vaccinated yet, but he worries about his children, one is 5-years-old and isn’t yet eligible for the vaccine, “I’m kind of like, weighing my options. I really want to be a student of it and make sure I get the right one and things of that nature, but it’s something I’m definitely going to do in the very, very, very near future.”

So far, 168 million people are fully vaccinated in the U.S. among vaccine-eligible Americans, meaning those 12 and older, 58-percent are fully vaccinated.

The 22News I-Team looked at state-by-state data. Massachusetts has one of the highest vaccination rates in the country with 73-percent of the state receiving at least one dose. 64-percent of Massachusetts’s population is fully vaccinated.

The 22News I-Team also looked over new data on breakthrough infections just released from the state Department of Public Health. Health experts in Boston said 100 people statewide, who had been fully vaccinated against the virus, died from it by the end of July. However, the agency notes that those deaths make up just .002% of all vaccinated people in Massachusetts.

“The safest way to protect yourself is getting vaccinated,” said Dr. Armando Paez of Baystate Medical Center.

The vaccination rate stays the way it is right now, there’s a very real possibility that we’re going to have more contagious variants right?

“Yes, if you allow it to propagate, there’s just one virus that mutates and propagate. The vaccines that we’ve used before may not be affective anymore,” said Dr. Paez.

Dr. Paez said what makes the Delta variant so concerning is that it’s so contagious. The CDC compared it to the Chickenpox.

In fact, the investigation into that outbreak in Provincetown lead to CDC to revise its mask guidance because health officials learned that fully vaccinated people might spread the Delta variant as easily as unvaccinated people.

Crystal Moore of Vermont was school shopping in Holyoke. Her daughter is headed off to school in the coming weeks, “I’m a little concerned, but not that much just because it isn’t prevalent, and she’s vaccinated as well so.”

It may not be prevalent where she lives right now but health experts warn Delta is coming and that all Americans need to do what Crystal and her daughter have already done. Get vaccinated.

Back to that Provincetown outbreak, the 22News I-Team obtained an email that’s being sent out to vacationers who were in P-Town during that outbreak.

The 22News I-Team learned DPH in conjunction with Beth Isreal Hospital in Boston are conducting a study to better determine the long-term of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines up against the Delta variant.