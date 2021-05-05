Dogs being used as lab research animals in Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands of animals are used in scientific research and testing every year in the United States, including here in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts currently has the most dogs experimented on out of anywhere in the country. According to documents from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), 13 facilities in Massachusetts were using dogs in research, testing or training as of 2019.

One group is trying to stop this practice but another says it’s necessary to help humans.

22News I-Team reporter Taylor Knight investigated why dogs are still used in research labs and what’s being done to protect them. Watch her report, Thursday on 22News at 6pm.