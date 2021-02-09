East-West passenger rail study from Boston to Springfield and Pittsfield

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) recently released the results of a study on the possibility of expanded East-West rail service.

In some respects there’s renewed enthusiasm for East-West rail. Pete Buttigieg is the new United States secretary of transportation at the federal level and someone who uniquely understands the struggles of a small city.

In fact, he says he wants the United States to be leading the world in high speed rail. Here in Massachusetts, East-West rail has been talked about for years.

But now the state is finally done with a study that researched possible corridors, station stops, frequency of weekday round trips, anticipated ridership, and overall costs of an east west rail service. Right now the price tag sits at anywhere from $2 to $5 billion.

State Senator Eric Lesser sees the benefits outweighing the costs. “It gives eastern Mass. access to that great quality of life we have out here in western Mass. It gives western Mass. access to that red hot economy in the Boston area.”

Congressman Richard Neal told the 22News I-Team that improved service between Pittsfield and Boston is on the federal government’s radar. “As President Biden mentioned in our meeting on Friday morning we plan to proceed with infrastructure legislation and I think that East-West rail will command a considerable amount of that conversation.”

Tonight on 22News at 6:00 p.m. the 22News I-Team takes a look at commute times if the rail service becomes a reality. So far, there are three options being considered.