Family of deadly B-17 crash victim files lawsuit against the Collings Foundation

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The family of one of the victims of the deadly B-17 crash at Bradley International Airport filed a lawsuit against the Collings Foundation in Hartford Superior Court on Monday.

The family of David Broderick, Jr. says their lawsuit is based on the findings of the NTSB and it alleges that Collings Foundation didn’t follow all the requirements necessary to operate the aircraft safely.

David Broderick Jr. was only 56-years-old when he died after the B-7 crashed at Bradley International Airport in October 2019. The lawsuit alleges that he was seated on the floor of the plane, despite the requirement that all passengers occupy an approved seat and have a seatbelt fastened.

The suit also alleges that despite problems with the engines, the pilot in command never declared an emergency and denied needing any assistance. The Broderick family says they want justice, and to ensure that what went wrong that day never happens again.

“This is to make sure it doesn’t happen to another family it doesn’t happen to anyone else. They don’t have to have the good memories and also at the end of the day, when they put their head down, have to have the horrible images burned into their mind of what happened that day,” said J.D Broderick, son of David Broderick.

Dianne Broderick, David Broderick’s widow said, “I want to know what happened to my husband. He lived for 79 minutes after that crash and the fire, fighting for his life, and I believe he was fighting to get back to us.”

Seven people were killed, and seven others were injured when the World War II-era aircraft crashed while attempting to return to the airport just minutes after takeoff. The flight was part of the “Wings of Freedom Tour,” which was sponsored by the Collings Foundation, a Stow, Massachusetts-based educational nonprofit.

The Collings Foundation has declined to comment on the allegations of this lawsuit and others filed by families of people who died or were injured in the accident.

Lawsuit documents below: