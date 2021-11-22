FBI Crime Report: How local statistics compare to national crime rates

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The newest numbers from the FBI show violent crime is up more than five percent nationally, with murders increasing by nearly 30 percent.

The 22News I-Team took an in depth look at the local statistics to see if they reflect national trends. We found that the amount of violent crime reported in Springfield is the third lowest since the FBI began releasing data in 1995.

