CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– As part of the season of giving, millions of Americans will be donating money, goods and services as part of Giving Tuesday, the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

This is also an opportunity for thieves to take advantage of generous, good hearted people. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is warning consumers to be sure the organization that they’re giving to is legitimate.

The FTC offers these suggestions on how to protect your money and make sure it goes to the charity of your choice.

Donate to charities you know and trust. Watch out for names that may like real charities. Donate using contact information you know is real, like the charity’s website. It should provide a secure location for donating. If the charity is local, consider dropping off your donation in person.

Research the organization —especially if the donation request comes unexpectedly. Search the name plus "complaint," "review," "rating," or "scam." And check out the charity with the Better Business Bureau's (BBB) Wise Giving Alliance, Charity Navigator, Charity Watch, or Candid. If the message was from a friend, ask them if they know the organization themselves.

Confirm the number before you text to donate. Go straight to the charity to confirm the number. If it's not their number, use a number you know is real or go to the charity's website to donate.

Be cautious about donating to an individual in crowdfunding sites. Thieves can pretend to collect for a cause but steal the donations. Giving to someone you personally know and trust is safest. Review the platform's policies and procedures. Some crowdfunding sites will check out postings asking for help after a humanitarian crisis to confirm they're real, while others may not.

Don't donate to anyone who insists you pay by cash, gift card, wiring money, or cryptocurrency. If you decide to donate, pay by credit card, which gives you more protections.

Ask how much of your donation goes to the program you want to support. Be sure to know where your money is going.