SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s a story the 22News I-Team has been following since 2012, putting homeless families in hotels as the number of the families in the state’s care staying in hotels has gone up dramatically in the last year.

Governor Maura Healey said she is working with state, local and federal leaders to secure housing for everyone and to come up with solutions to provide a pathway to jobs.

Data from April of this year shows that more than 4,300 homeless families were in the Department of Housing and Community Development’s emergency shelter assistance program and over 850 families are living in hotels. That number was only 18 last year. 22News asked Governor Maura Healey if she plans to use hotels as a long term solution.

“It’s an interim solution. It’s what we’re allowed to do under the law and where there’s availability and capacity we have to be able to take advantage of that but no it’s not the ideal solution,” said Governor Healey.

Governor Healey recently passed supplemental budget that would provide more funding for school districts receiving children from homeless families. The funding will also go towards expanding the shelter system in Massachusetts.