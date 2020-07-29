Hearing examining VA’s oversight role for Holyoke Soldiers’ Home

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – One of the deadliest COVID-19 outbreaks in America occurred at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke. The former superintendent and Congressman Neal are working together to prevent an outbreak there in future.

Paul Barabani, former Superintendent of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home testified before congress, advocating for more federal government intervention at state veteran homes.

The hearing “Who’s in charge? Examining oversight of state veteran homes during the COVID-19 pandemic” was held Wednesday by the Committee on Veterans’ Affairs Subcommittee on Health.

Congressman Neal explained what led up to the virus spreading at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, and 74 COVID-19 deaths. He said he constantly asked the VA during his time to provide funds for proper staffing levels and the renovation of the home to ensure safe quality veteran care.

As a witness, Congressman Neal called upon former Superintendent of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, Paul Barabani to speak before congress to advocate for greater oversight form the federal government of state veterans homes.

Barabani is a retired US Army Colonel served as superintendent from 2011 to 2016 when he retired because he felt the state wasn’t addressing the critical needs of the home like inadequacy staffing and critical physical renovations.

They want the state to maintain the same number of beds and not downsize the home and also pushing for a new adult day care facility.

Congressman Neal said he’s willing to help provide federal resources to the state on the renovations. The Cares Act would provide $5 billion to funding long term care facilities and state veterans homes.

