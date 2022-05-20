WARWICK, RI (WWLP)–A Rhode Island judge has ordered bail for Holyoke Ward 2 City Councilor Wilmer Puello-Mota.

Puello-Mota appeared in Kent County Superior Court Friday morning where bail was set at $20,000. He did not have an attorney present. He told the judge his lawyer had been advised to drop his case.

The prosecutor from the Rhode Island Attorney General’s office outlined the background of the charges for Forgery and Counterfeiting, and Obstruction of the Judicial System. Puello-Mota is alleged to have forged email documents in an effort to deceive his commanding officers at Barnes Air National Guard Base and Rhode Island authorities.

Puello-Mota was originally arrested in Warwick, Rhode Island in September 2020 for possession of child pornography. He is a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard and part of the consideration for prosecutors in his previous case included if his military chain of command was aware of the charges and supported his continued service. Police said Puello-Mota gave a fake supervisor letter.

