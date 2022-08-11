PROVIDENCE, RI (WWLP) – Holyoke City Councilor Wilmer Puello-Mota has been released on $20,000 bail, with surety on Wednesday.

According to Brian Hodge, Director of Communications for Rhode Island’s Attorney General, Puella Mota has been held as a bail violator at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI) since being arraigned on May 20, 2022, on felony obstruction and forgery charges.

Puella-Mota went before a Kent County, RI, Superior Court judge on Wednesday and was released. He is scheduled for a pretrial conference on October 10, 2022.

He also has another case pending in the same court after being charged with possession of child pornography.