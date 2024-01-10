WESTMINSTER, Mass. (WWLP)– The 22News I-Team has discovered that the issue of crumbling foundations continues to grow in Massachusetts.

22News I-Team reporter Taylor Knight went to Westminster, Massachusetts, where state and federal legislators toured a condominium complex that was found to have crumbling foundations.

The problem is that the concrete contains pyrrhotite, a mineral that causes concrete to crumble when it’s exposed to oxygen and water. It was originally found in a quarry in Connecticut several years ago, but testing has confirmed that pyrrhotite is located in quarries in Massachusetts as well.

The process to repair foundations can cost in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, which insurance doesn’t cover. The state has been considering a legislation similar to Connecticut that would create a fund to help homeowners pay for the repairs.

Watch the 22News I-Team continuing coverage on crumbling foundations in a two part series beginning Thursday, January 11 on 22News at 6PM.