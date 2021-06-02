How do banks identify illegal activity?

CHICOPEE (WWLP) – Whether its fraud or drug trafficking, criminals use money laundering as a way to hide and move large amounts of cash.

The latest advances in technology and investigative procedures are helping financial institutions and law enforcement work together to find and prosecute those who try to hide money from banking regulators.

The 22News I-Team went to the U.S. Department of Justice and one local bank to find out what they look for when monitoring bank accounts.

Watch 22News I-Team reporter Mike Masciadrelli’s report on money laundering, Thursday on 22News at 6pm.