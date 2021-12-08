How will federal infrastructure funds be spent in western Massachusetts?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – In November President Biden signed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that will provide funding to create and repair America’s roads, bridges and rails, support public transit, expand access to clean drinking water, increase access to high-speed internet, address the climate crisis, and invest in communities in many other ways.

Massachusetts will receive about 9-billion dollars from the infrastructure bill. Expansion of the East-West rail, access to high-speed internet and crumbling bridge repairs are on the minds of residents and businesses in our region.

