INSIDE LOOK: Are schools prepared for in-person learning?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Next week thousands of elementary school students in Massachusetts will be headed back to school for in person learning after a year of being remote.

The question of physically returning to school has seen strong emotions from both sides of the issue. Advocates for returning cite parents need to get back to work, and the physical and emotional toll remote learning is having on some children. Teachers and school staff are concerned about safety and health protocols.

Private schools across the region have had in person learning for most of the school year with few reported COVID-19 breakouts. Opponents argue that those schools have fewer students and greater resources than large urban public school districts. Parents still have the option for remote learning, but how will that impact a teacher’s ability to concentrate on students in the classroom and those who remain at home.

The 22News I-Team took a tour of one local school and spoke with administrators to see what's being done to to keep staff and students safe.