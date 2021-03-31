I-Team: Audit of Hampden County Retirement Board questions spending

CHICOPEE (WWLP)–The State has audited the retirement board that controls the pensions of thousands of municipal employees throughout Hampden County.

Hampden County Retirement Board (HCRB) controls millions of dollars in pensions for five thousand current and former municipal employees.

The Public Employee Retirement Administration Commission (PERAC) oversees the retirement system, and audited the HCRB’s records from 2014 through 2017. Last month PERAC released their findings, listing multiple financial inconsistencies.

