I-Team: Baystate Medical Center investigating COVID-19 cluster among 16 staff, 4 patients

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health is investigating a cluster of employees and patients who have been infected with COVID-19 at its Springfield facility, according to a hospital spokesperson Tuesday.

The healthcare system confirmed with the 22News I-Team that currently, 16 Baystate Medical Center employees and four patients have tested positive for coronavirus and that an infection control team is investigating the infections.

Contact tracing is also underway as well as testing for employees from the unit in question.

The prevalence of virus in our communities is high, and we continue to be on our guard to prevent transmission in our clinical environments and recognize the importance of continued vigilance and commitment to each other’s health and safety. Mark A. Keroack. MD, MPH, President & CEO, Baystate Health

Baystate Medical Center said officials are reaching out to all patients who received care on the unit, between November 6 – 16, to provide testing. The medical center told 22News it is working with the state Department of Public Health and local boards of health to examine the situation.

22News inquired into the matter after we received several calls about the cases inside the facility. We’ll follow this and bring you the latest as more details develop.