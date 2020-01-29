I-Team: Changing the law when it comes to violent crime repeat offenders

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Last year Governor Charlie Baker introduced a bill that would give the courts additional tools to deal with dangerous criminals.
Many municipal and law enforcement leaders would like to see reforms when it comes to violent repeat offenders.
The 22News I-Team found that some of these repeat offenders who are out on bail awaiting trial are assigned an electronic monitoring bracelet, and despite the device, continue to commit serious crimes.
Watch the 22News I-Team report on GPS CRIMINAL TRACKER VIOLATIONS, Thursday, January 30 on 22News at 6 p.m.
