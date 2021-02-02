I-Team: Deadliest nursing home and long-term care outbreaks in Massachusetts

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Nursing homes quickly became ground zero for countless coronavirus outbreaks across the U.S. in the early months of the pandemic. Less than one percent of America’s population lives in long-term care facilities, but this tiny fraction of the country makes up more than 35 percent of all U.S. COVID-19 deaths.

“We’ve had some outbreaks that have been pretty dramatic,” Governor Charlie Baker said. “It moves, and it moves fast.”

According to data from the Department of Health, these are the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities in Massachusetts.

Holyoke Soldiers’ Home: 77 deaths

Courtyard Nursing Care in Medford: 72 deaths

Leavitt Family Jewish Home in Longmeadow: 66 deaths

Eastpointe Rehab in Chelsea: 64 deaths

Mary Immaculate Health in Lawrence: 63 deaths

The 22News I-Team wanted to find out what local nursing homes are doing to prevent something like this from happening again.

A spokesperson for Leavitt Family Jewish Home told the I-Team, “We are focused on serving our residents and our vaccination clinics right now and cannot offer further comment.”

According to a spokesperson for the Office of Health and Human Services, the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke is prioritizing virtual visits with family members so the disease is not brought into the facility; staff members go through daily coronavirus symptom checks; and all residents and employees are mandated to get tested twice a week.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey has charged two former leaders of the Soldiers’ Home with criminal neglect and serious injury. Back in September, Healey said her office is looking into other COVID outbreaks at nursing homes in the state, but she could not provide the 22News I-Team with any further details.

Deadliest Outbreaks in Western Massachusetts