CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– School districts across the country and in Massachusetts are facing a teacher shortage.

The challenges of teaching during COVID-19 brought many issues in education to the national forefront. Some teachers opted for early retirement, others left teaching for more lucrative opportunities. Now, school districts are struggling to fill positions with qualified and licensed teachers.

The 22News I-Team discovered how many open teaching positions there are in the state currently, and learned about the process of getting certified to teach. The I-Team also looked into “emergency waivers” and “hardship waivers,” and how these waivers help local schools fill vacant positions.

Watch 22News I-Team reporter Taylor Knight’s report on how schools are recruiting teachers, Thursday, on 22News at 6pm.