I-Team: Enforcing the “passing a stopped school bus with flashing lights” law

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Passing a stopped school bus that is picking up or dropping off students is illegal and dangerous to children.

The 22News I-Team has received many complaints, and video, from parents and bus drivers who say children are at risk of bodily harm when drivers fail to stop for a bus that has flashing lights and an extended stop sign, whether they are driving from behind or toward the bus.

There have been more than 2,000 drivers in Massachusetts cited for illegally passing a school bus over the last 3 years. The 22News I-Team discovered that the Massachusetts RMV is no longer involved in punishing drivers who violate the law.

Find out what’s being done to enforce the law and keep children safe. Watch the 22News I-Team report on PASSING STOPPED SCHOOL BUSES, Tuesday, February 25 on 22News at 6 p.m.

Latest News: