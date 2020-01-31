I-Team: Environmental health concerns at Springfield District Court

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Employees at the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield say the building is making people sick.

The 22News I-Team received a copy of an eight-page report created by courthouse employees.

Inside, it details illnesses, cancers, and even deaths of employees that they say were caused by environmental dangers at the courthouse.

In 2018, Environmental Health and Engineering Inc. was hired by the state to test the air and water quality in the building and report their findings.

The state released a draft copy of the report to the 22New I-Team.

What the inspectors found may surprise you.

Watch the 22News I-Team report on the COURTHOUSE HEALTH REPORT, Tuesday, February 4, on 22News at 6 p.m.

