I-Team: Eviction cases increase across western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – For some people struggling financially from the pandemic, becoming homeless is a real fear. Thousands of people have lost jobs in the past year, making it hard to pay bills, including rent.

A state moratorium on evictions prevented most from happening for months during the pandemic.
But once it ended on October 17th, eviction notices skyrocketed, despite a federal moratorium still in place.

The 22News I-Team requested housing court records and discovered Springfield is one of the top cities for eviction cases in the state.

What can renters do to prevent eviction? Watch 22News I-Team reporter Taylor Knight’s report on the status of evictions in western Massachusetts, Tuesday at 6pm.

22News InFocus discussed tenant and homeowner rights, and programs available to help people facing eviction.

