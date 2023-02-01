CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– Fake guns or replica firearms – like b-b guns or airsoft guns – are being brandished and played with by teens in open, public settings and causing alarm.

While these guns may not be real, the average person and police officers may not be able to tell the difference, posing a very real danger to the kids who are using them improperly.

The 22News Investigative Team spoke with the Chicopee Police Department about this issue. Chicopee Officers confiscated three fake guns from youths in just five weeks during December and early January. They explained what their department is doing to help train officers to distinguish between a real and a fake firearm.

