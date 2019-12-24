I-Team follow-up: FedEx customers still waiting for delayed packages a day before Christmas

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Customers are worried they won’t get their packages before Christmas and they say the problem lies with the FedEx processing center in Chicopee.

One by one the emails keep coming. Viewers contacting the 22News I-Team, attempting to get answers as to why their packages aren’t being delivered. Cheryl Mentzen of Wilbraham said she shops online to avoid crowds during the holiday rush. But not this year.

“I’ve had to purchase two Christmas presents because I have no guarantee that they’re going to get here on time,” said Cheryl Mentzen of Wilbraham.

She started her online shopping at the end of November. She like so many others who emailed the 22News I-Team said, she’s been tracking her purchases online – and the tracking ends in Chicopee.

Cheryl: It says delivery exception weather delay and it’s supposed to be here tomorrow

Don: And what did it say yesterday?

Cheryl: Delivery exception weather delay

Linda Hughes of Wilbraham told 22News, “He keeps tracking it on the internet and it’s sitting in Chicopee and it’s been there since last Tuesday.”

Hughes also lives in Wilbraham. Her front stoop sits empty. She too is waiting for a special delivery, a present from her son for Christmas.

“He said he’s going to be the only one at Christmas Eve without a present for his mom,” said Hughes.

The 22News I-Team stopped by the Chicopee FedEx Center. During the course of 10 minutes, we witnessed nine delivery trucks coming and going.

In a statement to 22News this past Friday, FedEx admitted they were experiencing historic package volumes and asked for patience as they work with their local service providers to implement contingencies, such as securing additional resources in an effort to ensure holiday deliveries are made as soon as possible.