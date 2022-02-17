SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Baker has once again filed a bill that would keep defendants who are considered dangerous in jail while they wait for a trial. Local lawmakers and public safety officials want to see it passed by the legislature this time. But, defense lawyers say it goes too far.

“We are now more concerned about criminals rights than the rights of innocent people or law enforcement,” said Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood.

According to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh, Jason Semprit was arrested after an incident in July 2021. Semprit could be seen on body camera footage pointing a gun at a police officer with his finger on the trigger. Semprit was released on a GPS bracelet – something Commissioner Clapprood said happens too often when people are arrested for violent crimes.

Springfield Police body camera footage of Jason Semprit allegedly pointing a gun at officers.

“Every time one of them is released back into the community, not only are the officers in jeopardy because they are a little bit embolden now – ‘you’ve arrested me once and that wasn’t too bad, come get me again’ – But, they’re violent people. My officers are in danger and innocent people in the community are in danger,” said Clapprood. “These violent offenders don’t belong on GPS.”

A bill has been filed by Governor Baker for a second time that could keep defendants who are considered “dangerous” in jail while they await trial. If passed, someone would be considered “dangerous” if they are accused of certain violent crimes, like assault with a dangerous weapon, and the prosecution believes the defendant is likely to commit another crime while released, or poses a threat to the community and victim.

Other changes include stronger consequences for people who cut off their GPS bracelet; allowing police to arrest those who violate their release conditions; and it would improve the system for notifying victims when a defendant is set to be released.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and victims of violent crimes testified in support of the bill last month. Mayor Sarno has been pushing for bail reform for years. “I’m all for second chances and rehabilitation where warranted. But these crimes that we have delineated are up here at the top,” said Sarno. “These people should be locked up. I want them off my streets, I want them out of my neighborhoods.”

Right now, Prosecutors are able to seek a dangerousness hearing but judges have to ignore a defendant’s criminal history when determining their dangerousness.

“I’ve had numerous clients where the commonwealth has sought a dangerousness hearing, thought they were dangerous, and then cases fell apart later and never even were prosecuted,” explained Joseph Pacella, a criminal defense lawyer in Springfield. “If you presented judges with data that said 27% of all the people you don’t hold as a danger go out and commit a major felony, that’s going to move the needle. They’re going to sit back and say, ‘Wait a minute, I have to think about this – is he (the defendant) one of those 27%?'”

Pacella told the 22News I-Team changing the law could punish defendants before they are found guilty of a crime. “You’ve got to protect people with the least rights, with the most at stake,” Pacella said. “I think the system presently does that. Plenty of people are held as a danger.”

Sarno, though, tells the I-Team, victims are the ones that should be protected. “What about the affordability of a victim? What is the price tag on what they and their families have had to go through?” Sarno said.

Governor Baker has filed another bill that would regulate so-called revenge porn. It would make it a crime for anyone to share explicit images with the intent to cause harm or without that person’s consent.