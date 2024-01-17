CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– The issue of crumbling foundations came to the public’s attention when homeowners in Connecticut began reporting that the foundations on their homes were crumbling and could not be repaired.

Further investigations found that the concrete contained pyrrhotite, a mineral that causes concrete to crack and crumble when it’s exposed to oxygen and water. Since those early days, tens of thousands of homes in Connecticut that were built between 1983 and 2000 are suffering from this problem. Repairs can cost into the hundreds of thousand of dollars and is not covered by insurance.

As a result, the Connecticut legislature passed a bill that created a fund to help people pay to get their foundations fixed.

Currently, Massachusetts is considering similar legislation for homeowners in our state who are in the same dilemma.

The 22News I-Team found out what’s included in the Connecticut law to help homeowners, and what efforts are being made in the Massachusetts legislature to help residents pay for repairs.

