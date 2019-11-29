I-Team: Homeless during the winter months

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As the temperatures begin to drop, homeless individuals and families are seeking shelter wherever they can find it.

Some people opt to stay outside in the elements, creating encampments made up of tents and structures fashioned from whatever materials they can find.

The 22News I-Team wanted to see first-hand what it’s like to live in one of those encampments. We also investigate the legality and safety of living outdoors, especially as the nights get colder.

Watch the 22News I-Team report on HOMELESS ENCAMPMENTS, Tuesday, December 3 on 22News at 6 p.m.

Latest News: