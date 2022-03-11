SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)–Massachusetts is slated to receive upwards of $9-billion dollars in federal Infrastructure money to fix aging roads and bridges. And that money can’t come soon enough.

The 22News I-Team sifted through Mass-DOT data to find out which bridges in our region are rated as deficient.

New England winters take their toll on area roads and highways, evidence in pavement marred with pot holes. But it’s not just pot holes drivers need to dodge. Hundreds of bridges throughout Massachusetts are in need of repair. Of the more than 52-hundred bridges in the state – 456, or nearly 9 percent, are classified as structurally deficient. The 22News I-Team found nearly a dozen bridges in western Massachusetts that fall into that category.

Carrie Lavallee is Deputy Administrator and Chief Engineer for MassDOT. I asked if drivers should be worried about the bridges they’re driving on. “They should not because, as I mentioned, we have a very thorough bridge inspection program. And we constantly monitoring all of our bridges and our structures,” replied Lavallee.

A structurally deficient bridge doesn’t mean the bridge is unsafe. The designation simply indicates that the some or all of the bridge components require repair or replacement. Lavellee told the 22News I-Team that these bridges are inspected more frequently.

Case in point – two of the most traveled bridges in western Massachusetts – the I-291 over pass over Dwight Street in Springfield and the I-291 off-ramp to Page Blvd. Inspectors are tasked with predicting the rate of deterioration in an effort to prioritize which structure gets repaired first. “We also take into account the location specific factors. And this could anything from the length of the detour, the amount of traffic, the traffic volume on it. The type of road the bridge is on,” she explained.

22News I-Team discovered other bridges in need of repair. The St. James Avenue bridge over I-291 and over the railroad tracks. The MassPike bridge over 291 near MassPike entrance on Burnett Road in Chicopee. In Agawam – Route 5 over the Westfield River just south past Bondi’s Island. And in Northampton two bridges over I-91 are in the midst of being worked on.

Lavallee says that when a person or a driver is looking at a bridge and it doesn’t look good, it doesn’t that necessarily mean that it’s unsafe. “It does not. It does not necessarily mean that it’s unsafe. So when we’re evaluating it we’re not evaluating it on aesthetics. The condition ratings we look at are just based on the safety and structural deficiency of the bridge,” said Lavallee.

According to MassDOT bridge inspectors use a condition rating scale. Inspectors give condition ratings for the deck, superstructure, (the beams that support the deck), and substructure, (the piers and abutments), as part of their inspections. All of the bridges in the Commonwealth are given a Condition Rating in accordance with the National Bridge Inspection Standards. These are on a scale of 0 to 9, where 0 is an entirely failed condition and 9 is a perfect, brand-new condition. For most common bridge structure types, a separate Condition Rating is given for the Deck, the Superstructure, and the Substructure, so there is no single rating. If a bridge has a condition rating of 4 or less for any of the three elements, it is considered to be Structurally Deficient, and the rating is called “poor.” A poor bridge does not mean that a bridge is unsafe but is an indication that the some or all of the bridge components require repair or replacement. Poor bridges are inspected more frequently. A rating of a 9 is the highest condition rating that a bridge component can have.

MassDOT has an interactive map showing all the bridges in the state and their structural rating.



