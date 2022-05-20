CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– The 22News I-Team has been looking into crime rates in our region, and which crimes are on the rise and decline.

In part 2 of this investigation, 22News reporter Kate Wilkinson delves into how much of a role substance abuse and mental health issues play in crime.

According to law enforcement and service agencies that provide prevention and recovery programs, the number of people in crisis continues to rise, including among children and youth. Nationally, the impact of some unresolved mental health issues is reflected in criminal activity.

How is law enforcement addressing these problems locally, and what can be done to help to engage those in crisis who are in need of services to cope with issues like anger, depression and anxiety? Watch the 22News I-Team report on the impact of mental health issues on crime, Tuesday on 22News at 6 p.m.