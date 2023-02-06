SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department (SPD) has a warning about a dangerous attachment they’re seeing that turns a handgun into an automatic weapon.

The device is a glock switch and is considered by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) to be a machine gun, which are illegal. The SPD says they’re seeing an increase in the use of the device, seizing 24 glock switches in the past year.

The 22News I-Team takes a look at how people are getting these devices and what the state’s doing to ban switches.

Watch 22News I-Team reporter Taylor Knight’s report on illegal gun attachments, Tuesday on 22News at 6pm.