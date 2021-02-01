I-Team: Impact of COVID-19 on nursing homes, long term care facilities in Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – According to data from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, two of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in Massachusetts occurred at facilities in western Massachusetts.

The Holyoke Soldiers’ Home experienced one of the worst outbreaks in the country with 77 veterans having died since March after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Leavitt Family Jewish Home in Longmeadow had the second worst COVID-19 outbreak in western Massachusetts with 66 of its residents dying from COVID-19.

Less than 1 percent of America’s population lives in long-term care facilities, but this tiny fraction of the country makes up more than 35 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in the U.S.

The 22News I-Team investigated what local nursing homes are doing to prevent another deadly outbreak from happening again, and what the state is doing to bring justice to the families of victims.

