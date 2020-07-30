I-Team: Increasing delivery fees frustrating for Eversource customers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News I-Team has received multiple complaints about higher-than-usual Eversource Energy bills.

Katelynn Richard sent us her family’s bill for this past month.

She told the 22News I-Team that this was more than double what her family paid for electricity last month.

“Opening that bill was a gut-sinking feeling because it’s half our mortgage payment,” said Richard. “We might have run the AC a little bit longer this month because it was hotter, but it’s not anything that we’ve changed drastically.”

How much your electric bill comes to depends on two things: the cost of electricity and delivery.

An Eversource spokesperson told the I-Team that a scorching summer is one of the main reasons people are paying more for the delivery part.

“The heat wave, coupled with more people staying home during the pandemic and using a lot more air conditioning during the day, is the likely cause of the bill increase,” said the spokesperson. “The cost of delivering electricity increases when more power is used.”

“I was shocked when I got my last bill,” said Michelle Harder of West Springfield, who is an Eversource customer. “I did see the delivery fee, it’s higher than the energy that you receive.”

The Eversource spokesperson added that electricity supply rate has actually gone down about 22 percent this summer for most customers.

“The cost of delivering power has gone up slightly with some mandated charges, such as the cost of energy efficiency programs and improving the electric grid. However, the decrease in the cost of power offsets the delivery increase,” according to Eversource.

Eversource suggests customers could save on their bills by making their homes more energy efficient.

The Massachusetts’ Attorney General’s office told the I-Team that so far, they’ve received more than six complaints about Eversource billing since June 1st. The Department of Public Utilities’ Consumer Division told the I-Team they haven’t received any complaints against Eversource this month.

“We were a two-family income, and now, we are a one-family income which has cut our budget in half for living,” said Richard. “To get a bill like that when we are already tight as it is, it’s very hard, frustrating and aggravating.”

In Connecticut, the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority is now investigating Eversource rate increases for customers there.