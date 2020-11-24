I-Team: Lawsuit on behalf of families being filed against the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two former administrators at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke are facing criminal charges as a result of the deaths of 76 residents at the facility from COVID-19.

Now, they and other members of the Soldiers’ Home management have been named in a lawsuit brought by 35 families of veterans who died from the virus.

The 22News I-Team obtained a copy of their civil class action lawsuit that was filed in U.S. District Court.

Find out who else is named in the lawsuit, and what damages the families are seeking in the 22News I-Team report, Wednesday on 22News at 6:00 p.m.

Soldiers’ Home In Holyoke COVID-19 Cases

