I-Team: MA vs CT, comparing the COVID-19 vaccine rollout

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The COVID-19 vaccine has been available in Massachusetts for several weeks, but state residents say the rollout has been confusing.

There is a high demand for appointments but limited vaccine supply in all states, but Massachusetts seems to be lagging behind other states in getting shots into arms. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Bay State ranks 30th in doses administered while Connecticut ranks in the top 5.

