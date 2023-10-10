CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A bill being considered by lawmakers in Boston could protect drivers with autism, and it was initiated by UMass Amherst campus police.

It’s nicknamed the Blue Envelope Bill (S. 1930). It would let police officers know that a driver has autism with a simple blue envelope.

A recent study by the National Institutes of Health found that people with autism often reported bad experiences with law enforcement. Sometimes persons with autism have behaviors that can be misinterpreted as being rude or threatening simply because they don’t understand social cues and personal space.

The 22News I-Team examined this new bill and learned how it could improve interactions between police and persons with autism.

Watch 22News I-Team reporter Taylor Knight’s report, Thursday on 22News at 6pm.